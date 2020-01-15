{{featured_button_text}}

Lionel ‘Lee’ Kraft, 70, of Billings passed away Monday morning, Jan. 13, 2020. He was born Sept. 10, 1949 to Don and Irene Kraft. He is survived by the love of his life, Darlene. They were married 49 years, had two children, Lee Jr., 48, and Robin, 44. He is also survived by three brothers Ron, Kirk and Dennis. Lee taught math for 36 years at EMC and Huntley Project. Lee was known for his kindness, generosity, and love for all.

Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18 at Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Rd. (Broadwater Entrance). A full obituary is available at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Our Families.

