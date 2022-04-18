Lisa Jean "Penny" Linhart went to be with Our Lord on April 13 in Billings, MT at the age of 76.

Funeral services for Penny will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20th at Creel Funeral Home in Lewistown. Cremation has taken place; inurnment will be later at the South Fork Cemetery. Memorials are encouraged to the Montana 4-H Foundation or a charity of your choice.