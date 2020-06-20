With great sadness, the family of Lisa Jo Stearns, M.D. confirms her death from a tragic accident in Baja, Mexico, Sunday, May 31, 2020. No words can describe the worldwide shock and heartbreak as a result of her death. Lisa was a true Renaissance woman, filled with determination, intellect, athleticism, compassion, and love of life. She lived fully with no regrets. She was more than a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, physician, teacher, and friend. She was an inspiration, a mentor, healer, and a true hero. Her career as an innovative Anesthesiologist specializing in pain control and palliative care earned her worldwide fame and respect from her colleagues.
Lisa was born Dec. 29, 1958, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and was the youngest daughter of George Sterling Stearns and Frances Marie Wood Stearns. Her childhood was spent growing up with her two sisters in tranquil, rural Wisconsin, swimming daily in the summer and ice skating in the winter. Lisa's family lived in many states during her Junior High and High School years including Fayetteville, Arkansas, Champaign, Illinois and Omaha, Nebraska. Lisa graduated from Burke High School, Omaha, in 1977 with highest honors.
Her status as a national officer for Latin Club and prowess for foreign languages earned a four year complete scholarship to Florida State University where she graduated with a BA in the Classics.
Lisa began a brief career teaching Classic Languages at Duchesne Academy in 1980. She supplemented her income by working as a waitress throughout her young years thus solidifying a lifelong passion of cooking and entertaining. At one of her restaurant jobs, Cascio's Steakhouse, Omaha, she met her future husband, Chef Sebastiano Gulizia [Nuccio]. They shared 35 years of marriage.
She continued her education at University of Nebraska Omaha, receiving a BS and Masters in Biology. At UNMC Medical School, she was Class Co- President and graduated with highest honors while pregnant with their son, Joseph. Lisa spent her internship at UNMC and had many rotations at Clarkson Hospital where both sisters graduated from nursing school. Lisa attended the University of Utah Medical Center Anesthesia program, and further trained in a Pain Fellowship at Utah becoming one of the world's leading experts in pain management and palliative care.
Lisa and family moved to Phoenix, Arizona from Utah. She joined a large anesthesia practice and, later, founded The Center for Pain and Supportive Care, remaining an innovative leader until her death. Lisa's career was supported immensely by her family both inside and outside of her practice.
Lisa was internationally known in her field of medicine. She published numerous research articles, spoke at national and international symposiums, testified before the U.S. Congress, wrote chapters in medical textbooks, and trained others in her specialty. She was a founding Board Member for the Cancer Pain Research Consortium.
Lisa treated all with dignity, regardless of their circumstances. Her work ethic and perseverance made her a role model for colleagues and family inspiring many to go into the medical field. Last month Lisa was selected to receive the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience Cancer Pain Physician of the Decade to be awarded in September. After learning of her death, ASPN announced they will honor her life and work with the Lisa Stearns, MD Legacy Diversity Award to honor those who exemplify the highest level of championing diversity and inclusion.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Frances Stearns, and in-laws, Sarina and Giuseppe Gulizia. She will be missed dearly by her husband Nuccio Gulizia, stepdaughter Julie Burch (James), sons Joseph, and George. She is also survived by her sisters Mary Beth Stearns and Lucinda Butler (Dr. Steven Butler), in-laws Anthony Gulizia, Lucia Shirey and many nieces and nephews.
Due to current travel and social distancing restrictions, there are no plans for a service at this time. Friends and family will be invited to a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Donations can be made to the Dr. Lisa Stearns Cancer Pain Foundation. www.centerforpainandsupportivecare.com or to University of Nebraska Foundation 2285 South 67th Street, Suite 200 Omaha, NE 68106
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.