Lisa Jo Stearns M.D.

She continued her education at University of Nebraska Omaha, receiving a BS and Masters in Biology. At UNMC Medical School, she was Class Co- President and graduated with highest honors while pregnant with their son, Joseph. Lisa spent her internship at UNMC and had many rotations at Clarkson Hospital where both sisters graduated from nursing school. Lisa attended the University of Utah Medical Center Anesthesia program, and further trained in a Pain Fellowship at Utah becoming one of the world's leading experts in pain management and palliative care.

Lisa and family moved to Phoenix, Arizona from Utah. She joined a large anesthesia practice and, later, founded The Center for Pain and Supportive Care, remaining an innovative leader until her death. Lisa's career was supported immensely by her family both inside and outside of her practice.

Lisa was internationally known in her field of medicine. She published numerous research articles, spoke at national and international symposiums, testified before the U.S. Congress, wrote chapters in medical textbooks, and trained others in her specialty. She was a founding Board Member for the Cancer Pain Research Consortium.