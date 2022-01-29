Lisa Kristine (Williams) Riedesel of Burnsville, MN, was loved and cherished by her family, friends, and co-workers. She passed away on Dec. 27, 2021 after a courageous fight with a rare and aggressive cancer first identified in June 2021. See her complete obituary at https://www.whitefuneralhomes.com/obituary/lisa-riedesel

Lisa is survived by John, her husband of 33 years; and their children Shawn, Sara and Garrett. In addition, she is survived by her mom and dad (Carolyn and John Williams), sisters (Lisa Harper, Carrie Jorgenson, Lori Painter, Jan Williams), brother (Rick Williams), her sister-in-law (Cheryl Riedesel Heins) and many other relatives across multiple states.

Memorial services will be held at Faith E Church (3145 Sweet Water Dr Billings, MT 59102) on Saturday June 18 at 10 a.m. followed by a reception.