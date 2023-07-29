Lisbeth Ann (Lisa) Davis was born to Beverley and LeRoy Fatouros on October 5, 1954 in Livingston Mt.

She left us on June 28, at Riverstone Hospice House in Billings. She requested no services be held.

She grew up with her loving family, parents Bev and Bob Prim, siblings: Caren, Sheila, Pam, Eric and Mary.

Lisa attended East Side, Lincoln, Junior High and Park High in Livingston. She lived and worked in Livingston, Missoula, Great Falls, Minnesota and Mississipi. She had a career in hotel services management, owned and operated the Rainbow Bar in Livingston, worked at Livingston Rehab Center and later cleaned and maintained vacation homes in Paradise Valley. Her work included becoming a caretaker and friend to many. She shared a close relationship doing just that with special friends Jim and Linda Harrison until their deaths. Lisa was truly a “Jill of all Trades.”

Lisa loved her family fiercely.

Surviving Lisa is her mother, Beverley; husband, Len Clyde and his family; her children: Shanon Martinelli (Joey), Tiger Munson, and Michelle (Dave) Marston.

Siblings: Caren Pierce, Sheila (Michael) Daugherty, Pam (Cal) Long, her brother, Eric Prim and Mary (Rich) Shearer; grandchildren, Cain, David, Oakley, Margo, Ryker, Micaela, Breanna, Mason, Jade, Leland, Zoe, Brooke, Zane, and Josh.Three great-grands and another other way. Also surviving Lisa are Aunt and Uncle Patrick and Patty Shinn and Uncle Gerald Shinn, many cousins, nieces nephews and close friends. Preceding her in death was her beautiful granddaughter Emily; her father Bob Prim; loving grandparents, Rich and Alma Shinn, Albert Sr. and Violet Prim and Martha and Ted Keithman. Also preceding her ex husbands, Bill Taylor and Michael Munson.

Special thanks to Riverstone Hospice House, a truly blessed place.

Rest in Peace our Lisa.