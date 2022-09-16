Liv Bergliot Bjorlie-Halvorson (nee Lundeby), age 90, passed away September 12, with her family by her side. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed for her encouragement, generosity, strong leadership skills and hospitality.

She was preceded in death by her husband Vern Halvorson of Laurel, Montana and she is survived by her 5 children, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, October 15 at 3 p.m. at the American Lutheran Church, 219 Main St., Tolna, ND 58380.

Funeral arrangements are by Amundson Funeral Home, 2975 South 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND 58208, phone: 701-772-7070. Please see her full obituary at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com where you can share condolences.