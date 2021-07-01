Lloyd J. Weber

Lloyd is predeceased by his parents, Guy and Dorothy Webber, and brothers Bill and Dan. He is survived by his wife, Gerry Webber; children Lee (Amanda) Webber and GayLynn (Mark) Robertus; grandchildren Sadie (David) Barry and Seth Robertus, Sari Robertus, Shay Robertus, and Hunter Skov; great-grandchild Finn Barry; and siblings Tom of Roundup, Jim of Shawmut, Phyllis-Jean of CA, Mary Ann of Billings, and Patti of Helena.