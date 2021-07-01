Lloyd J. Weber

Lloyd J. Webber
Lloyd J. Webber of Laurel, MT, passed away on June 25, 2021, at St. Vincent Healthcare after a weeklong battle with COVID-19.
Lloyd is predeceased by his parents, Guy and Dorothy Webber, and brothers Bill and Dan. He is survived by his wife, Gerry Webber; children Lee (Amanda) Webber and GayLynn (Mark) Robertus; grandchildren Sadie (David) Barry and Seth Robertus, Sari Robertus, Shay Robertus, and Hunter Skov; great-grandchild Finn Barry; and siblings Tom of Roundup, Jim of Shawmut, Phyllis-Jean of CA, Mary Ann of Billings, and Patti of Helena.
A memorial service for Lloyd is pending; details will be posted at a later date. The family suggests memorials to Gateway Christian Center in Hardin or to the Special K Ranch.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.