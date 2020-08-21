Lloyd M. Riggins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dad passed away peacefully in August 19, 2020, at The Springs at Grand Park in Billings. He moved from Sidney six years ago, but his home was always Sidney.

Dad was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Vale, and his three sons, Blame, John and Cleve.

He is survived by his daughters, Vicki (Bob) Danielson, and Avo O'Brian, of Billings. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place, and private services will be held at a later date.

Memorial may be made to Compassus Hospice, of Billings. (2110 Overland Ave. Ste 111. 59102)

We thank them and The Springs for caring so lovingly for our dad.

