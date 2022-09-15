 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lloyd "Nicky" Nicholls Cowger

RED LODGE — Lloyd Nicholls "Nicky" Cowger of Red Lodge, age 93, passed away September 12, 2022 in Billings, MT.

Gravesite tribute Monday, September 19, 2022, at 2 p.m, John Henry Cemetery, west of Red Lodge, MT. Please join the family afterwards to share memories of Nicky - 3:00 p.m. at Red Lodge Senior Center, 207 S. Villard Ave., Red Lodge, MT. Refreshments will be served.

Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge, MT, in charge of funeral arrangements.

Full obituary available at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

