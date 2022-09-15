Lloyd "Nicky" Nicholls Cowger

RED LODGE — Lloyd Nicholls "Nicky" Cowger of Red Lodge, age 93, passed away September 12, 2022 in Billings, MT.
Gravesite tribute Monday, September 19, 2022, at 2 p.m, John Henry Cemetery, west of Red Lodge, MT. Please join the family afterwards to share memories of Nicky - 3:00 p.m. at Red Lodge Senior Center, 207 S. Villard Ave., Red Lodge, MT. Refreshments will be served.
Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge, MT, in charge of funeral arrangements.
Full obituary available at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.