Lloyd Richard Norby passed away at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

Lloyd was born on Dec. 4, 1929 to Peder P. Norby and Ingeborg Skaaden Norby in Alkabo, N.D.

Education included graduation from Alkabo, N.D. High School in 1948, Northern MT College in 1954 and received his degree in Business Administration from the University of Montana in 1956.

Sergeant 1st Class Norby served in the US Army as a front line medic in the Korean War. He was in Fox Co, 17th Infantry Battalion, 17th Division. This soldier has now been laid to rest.

Lloyd was employed as Office Manager at New York Life Insurance for 30 years. During this time he obtained his CLU degree.

After retirement Lloyd started his day with his coffee group and attempted to solve the world's problems. Following coffee, you could find him collecting and selling his antiques and collectibles. Lloyd was a member of the Billings Gem and Mineral Club. He created lapidary treasures that others will enjoy for years to come. At 70 years old, Lloyd took banjo lessons, adding to the instruments he could play: harmonica, accordion and button box, guitar, ukulele and Native American flute. He always enjoyed learning something new.