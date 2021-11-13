Lloyd Richard Norby passed away at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Lloyd was born on Dec. 4, 1929 to Peder P. Norby and Ingeborg Skaaden Norby in Alkabo, N.D.
Education included graduation from Alkabo, N.D. High School in 1948, Northern MT College in 1954 and received his degree in Business Administration from the University of Montana in 1956.
Sergeant 1st Class Norby served in the US Army as a front line medic in the Korean War. He was in Fox Co, 17th Infantry Battalion, 17th Division. This soldier has now been laid to rest.
Lloyd was employed as Office Manager at New York Life Insurance for 30 years. During this time he obtained his CLU degree.
After retirement Lloyd started his day with his coffee group and attempted to solve the world's problems. Following coffee, you could find him collecting and selling his antiques and collectibles. Lloyd was a member of the Billings Gem and Mineral Club. He created lapidary treasures that others will enjoy for years to come. At 70 years old, Lloyd took banjo lessons, adding to the instruments he could play: harmonica, accordion and button box, guitar, ukulele and Native American flute. He always enjoyed learning something new.
Lloyd was a Sons of Norway member for 47 years. A highlight of his life was going to Norway with his brothers Ralph and Trygve and nephew Tom Norby. Lloyd's family remembers the lutefisk and lefse holiday dinners. Lloyd was honored to be an American Legion Member.
Lloyd R. Norby is survived by his wife of 66 years Jean and their four children: Linda M (Jerry) Bertelson, Richard L (Connie) Norby, James M (Joan) Norby, and Joseph A Norby as well as eight grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and another arriving in a few months. His brother Palmer (Doris) Norby are also surviving Lloyd.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his brothers: Julius Norby, Magnus Norby, Trygve (Olga) Norby, Burnett Norby, Melvin (Gudve) Norby, Ralph (Martha) (Betty) Norby, Clifford (Margie) Norby and sisters: Bertha (Ralph) DeJardine, Palma (Iver) Skabo, lrna (Bill) Anderson, Astrid (Andrew) Schnabel and Florence (Delary) Ulgenes.
Lloyd had a deep and abiding Christian faith. There will be a funeral mass at a date to be determined. Memorials can be sent to St. Vincent DePaul, 3005 1st Ave S, Billings 59101
Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel Billings.
2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.
