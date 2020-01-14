Lloyd Schell, age 87, of Baker passed away peacefully Jan. 11, 2020. He was born Sept. 2, 1932 to Jacob Schell and Louella (Ehret) Schell in Ismay, Montana. Lloyd had eight siblings, Vernon, who passed away in infancy, Clarence, Lillian, Alice, Raymond, Florence, Mary Ann, and Larry. It was growing up in the country, that he formed his life-long love of fishing, hunting and the outdoors. Lloyd attended school in Ismay, and often put helping out on the family farm ahead of his studies.
In 1960, Lloyd married Marjorie K. Ostwald. The couple moved to Washington State and started a family and to this union three children were born, Lloyd Jr., Melody Kaye, and Melinda Rae. Lloyd found work in the mobile home industry, which he pursued for many years. In 1967, Lloyd and his family returned to Montana, where upon he purchased and operated Baker Mobile Homes and King Koin Laundromat.
Lloyd is survived by his children, Lloyd Jr (Billings), Melody Abrams (Bismarck, ND), Melinda Rodriguez (Union, Oregon), Cindy Clendenan (Miles City), Denee Feist (Miles City), step-son Dennis Swecker (Florida), Siblings, MaryAnn Lecoe(Marmarth, ND), Alice Turner and Florence Haga (Dickinson, ND), Larry Schell (Baker)
He was preceeded in death by his wife, Marge, his parents, Jacob and Louella Schell, brother Clarence, his infant brother Vernon, brother Raymond, sister Lillian, grandson Derek R Schell, and step-son Aubrey Schneider.
In lieu of flowers, it was Lloyds wish that an act of kindness be done for a shelter animal in his memory.
