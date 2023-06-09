Lloyd Stanley Sorenson

OLDSMAR, FL - Exactly one month after his 101st birthday, on January 24, 2023, Lloyd Stanley Sorenson passed away in Clearwater, Florida. His wife, daughter and granddaughter were at his side.

He was born Christmas Eve, December 24, 1921, in Fargo, North Dakota to the late Paul and Nora (Peterson) Sorenson. His two brothers, Lesley Sorenson and LeRoy Sorenson and his daughter Kathleen Korum precede him in death.

Lloyd grew up working on his family's farm in Ryder, North Dakota. He graduated from Ryder High School and then he went to Wahpeton State College and got a degree as a Tool and Die Maker.

Lloyd then joined the Army in 1942 and was stationed in Fort Leonardwood, MO. He met the love of his long life, Geraldine (Jeri) Brandt in at a local dance hall in Jefferson City, MO in 1943 and they married in 1944. A good time was had by all at the reception at the Musical Pig, obviously the hottest place in town.

He was then deployed to the European Theater in World War II and fought at the Battle of the Bulge under General George Patton. As an encoder and decoder, he was assigned to the 772nd Tank Destroyer Battalion. After the war was won, he headed back to reunite with his beautiful bride and meet his 6-month-old daughter Karen for the first time.

Eventually they moved back to North Dakota where he became the owner of a Gambles store. Their second daughter, Kathleen (Korum) completed the family. His interest in the Insurance business brought them to Billings, Montana, where he and Jeri resided for 54 years.

After selling insurance, he managed the Broadwater Shopping Center, and encouraged his daughter Karen to buy a coffee shop/restaurant in the building. It was a perfect fit. They became partners. She served the coffee and he drank the coffee.

If it was broken, he could fix it! He was the resident repairman for all the appliances and tools his wife needed for her cosmetology school. He always loved working with his hands and continued to do so throughout his life.

Lloyd also owned a mobile home court and brokerage as well as residential rental property. He gave his granddaughter her first job, where she cleaned mobile homes and apartments. He loved having his family close to him, even when working.

He was also an impeccable house painter- even painting one side of his own home every year. There was talk about so much paint on the house, it might sink into the ground from the weight of the paint. In his spare time, he had a passion for tending to his yard of 100+ rose bushes and other flowers. He delivered his flowers everywhere he went, from coffee shops to banks and everything in between.

If you knew Lloyd, you'd know he always was on the go and wanted to get there as fast as possible. How many times he would get pulled over for speeding we will never know, even into his senior years. He was even caught speeding on his way to church, probably more than once.

Long after retirement, you could still find him in the local coffee shop du jour, whether it was in Billings, or Florida, where they began to stay in the winter months. He was always making friends out of strangers and enjoyed talking to everyone. He may not have remembered your name, but he was never shy about calling you something close to it. No one seemed to correct him, as they enjoyed the special twinkle in his eyes and his genuine joy.

Lloyd and Jeri loved to travel and were able to visit many countries. We never forgot the time he bungee jumped off a bridge in New Zealand at the young age of 70. He was fearless. He smiled the entire time, no regrets!

The warm weather finally brought Lloyd and Jeri full time to Oldsmar, Florida in 2014.

Lloyd was a long-standing member of the Elks Club and VFW as well as a devout member of American Lutheran Church in Billings Montana and Grace Lutheran Church in Clearwater Florida. Up until his last days he continued to always think of others, wanting to know how people were doing, and always needing to know his beautiful bride of 78 years Jeri was close by.

He is survived by his wife Jeri (Brandt) Sorenson, his eldest daughter Karen Koolen (friend Jim "Roller" Roberts), and his granddaughter, Kim Koolen Salacinski (Richard).

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to a charity of your choice.

101 Years of Loving Lloyd