Lois Ann Nordstog

Lois Ann became a stalwart in several parts of the Billings community. She was a long-time patron of Yellowstone Art Center/Museum and the Billings Symphony. Lois Ann loved entertaining and cooking with several of her dear friends and playing bridge with devoted and competitive groups throughout the years. She was known for her stylish flair for fashion and was nicknamed “Bootsie” by friends in the early ‘70's because of her penchant for wearing tall boots.

Lois Ann loved big cars, big sunglasses, and big adventure, always placing herself in the midst of the “excitement”. She always looked forward to summer gardening when she could finally “dig in the dirt” and she loved each Christmas season that could stretch for months at her house on Iris Lane. Her harvested Christmas trees were typically large, beautifully decorated, and legendary. Her apple pies, touch-me-nots, and prune-filled cookies adorned the kitchen counters and were enjoyed by all (and often fought over) during the holiday season. She and Paul adventurously traveled the world, sometimes via typical flights to faraway overseas destinations and other times by 4-wheel drive excursions to Alaska or to interior Mexico or Central America, often throwing caution to the wind and experiencing whatever came their way. “Roads less traveled” and “take it on-the-fly” were mottoes they traveled by.