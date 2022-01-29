Lois Ann Nordstog, was called home to her Lord, Jesus, on the morning of Jan. 26, 2022, while surrounded by family and holding the hand of her beloved husband, Paul. She lived a full and rewarding life. Her death was caused by the complications of dementia, the trauma of a recent fall, and by the wear of 91 years on this Earth. Services will be held at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral, Billings, at noon on Monday, Jan. 31. A reception will be held following mass, in St. Patrick's Hall. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29th, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Avenue. The Vigil will be held at 6 PM on Sunday, Jan. 30th at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral.
Born in Bismarck, North Dakota on Oct. 12, 1930, Lois Ann was the second of three children of Joseph T. Smith and Marion A. (Gruber) Smith. She was raised in Bismarck, attending St. Mary's Grade and High School. After high school graduation in 1948, Lois Ann ventured east to Minnesota to attend St. Catherine's University and then traveled west to attend the University of California at Berkeley. Upon returning home to Bismarck, she went to work as a computer operator for Cities Service Oil Company.
She met Ben Paul in Bismarck and settled into married life in 1953. She gave birth to a son, Kim, in 1954. Seven years later, Lois Ann was again called west and moved to Billings. There began her story of love for the community and the many friendships she found and that found her. In this journey, she met and fell in love with the love of her life, Paul Nordstog, on the ski slopes of “Red Lodge Grizzly Peak” ski hill, and they were married in 1964. In 1966, Paul and Lois Ann welcomed their son, Kris, into the world.
Lois Ann became a stalwart in several parts of the Billings community. She was a long-time patron of Yellowstone Art Center/Museum and the Billings Symphony. Lois Ann loved entertaining and cooking with several of her dear friends and playing bridge with devoted and competitive groups throughout the years. She was known for her stylish flair for fashion and was nicknamed “Bootsie” by friends in the early ‘70's because of her penchant for wearing tall boots.
Lois Ann loved big cars, big sunglasses, and big adventure, always placing herself in the midst of the “excitement”. She always looked forward to summer gardening when she could finally “dig in the dirt” and she loved each Christmas season that could stretch for months at her house on Iris Lane. Her harvested Christmas trees were typically large, beautifully decorated, and legendary. Her apple pies, touch-me-nots, and prune-filled cookies adorned the kitchen counters and were enjoyed by all (and often fought over) during the holiday season. She and Paul adventurously traveled the world, sometimes via typical flights to faraway overseas destinations and other times by 4-wheel drive excursions to Alaska or to interior Mexico or Central America, often throwing caution to the wind and experiencing whatever came their way. “Roads less traveled” and “take it on-the-fly” were mottoes they traveled by.
Lois Ann loved her family most of all. She was proud of her sons and daughters-in-law and truly devoted to being the best Gramma to her five grandkids and two great-granddaughters. She has left an indelible mark on all of us and will be so greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. May she live on in our hearts and minds. Raise a glass of Chardonnay in her honor this spring as the flowers bloom and the Meadowlarks reclaim their right to resume the song of Summer. We love you, and miss you terribly already, Dear Wife, Mom, Gramma, Aunt, and cherished friend. Until we meet again!
Lois Ann is survived by her husband, Paul; two sisters-in-law, Joan Van Horn and Pauline Smith; her sons, Kim (Nona) of Bend, Oregon and Kris (Cindy) of Billings; grandchildren Karson and Niklas Nordstog, both of Billings, Tess and Brett (Lacy) Nordstog, both of Bend, Oregon, and Dara (Shane) Laisle of Edmond, Oklahoma; great-granddaughters Chloe and Wren; and five nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; by her sister, Rita Smith Elery, and brother, Joe (Torchy) Smith, Jr.; by brothers-in-law, C. Dale Elery and F.F. Van Horn; and by granddaughter Callie Ann and grandson Tyler Paul.
Memorials may be made in Lois Ann's name to Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale. A memorial luncheon will be held sometime in May-June 2022. Announcement will follow.
