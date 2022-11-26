Lois June Munger

Lois June Munger died Friday, November 4, 2022, in Billings, Montana. She was born May 13, 1933, in Kadoka, South Dakota, to Ivah and Lillian Enders.

She graduated Kadoka (S.D.) High School in 1951 and married the love of her life, Sheldon Munger, the following year. They lived in Franklin, IN and Colorado Springs, CO while Sheldon served in the Army. After his military service, they lived in Rapid City, SD then moved to Casper, WY where they welcomed their first child, Scott Eugene Munger. In 1965 they moved to Powell, WY where they welcomed their second child, Cary Dean Munger. They settled in Billings, MT in 1969, and they resided there for the remainder of their lives. They were married for 45 years until Sheldon's passing in 1997.

Lois was active in community activities, including leading a Cub Scout troop and many church activities. She joined the First Presbyterian Church in 1972 where she volunteered extensively in many capacities, including serving on the National Executive Committee of Presbyterian Women from 1985-1988.

Lois loved the Christmas season and would often extensively decorate with her nativity collection from around the world, and later with her collection of angels. She loved sharing her personal stories with her grandsons, who will remember them with fondness.

She is survived by her son, Cary Munger (Virginia) of Woodinville, WA; her two grandsons, Kaelas Munger and Camdyn Munger; her brother Rich (Cindy) Enders of Austin, TX; sister-in-law Delores Griffin; her nieces and nephews, Stacie Winter (Patrick), Kevin Enders (Nicole), Patty Golz (Dennis), Lynne Munger, Dale Munger, Donna Page (Dennis), Phoebe Cassel, Carol Kessler (Dan), Kris (Greg) Matz, and Joy Bettencourt.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Maxine, in 1933; and son, Scott Munger in 1967.

Cremation has taken place. Service of Remembrance and inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made in support of the Stillwater Hospice or the charity of one's choice.