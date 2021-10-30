Lois Lee Lorash

July 1938 – Oct. 17, 2021

One in a Million - Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Friend, Teacher and Advocate. She was a compassionate woman to everyone who crossed her path.

Lois was born July 1938 in Joliet, MT to Allie Lee and Andrew Cyrus Caler.

Lois graduated from Joliet High School in 1956 and went on to receive a degree in teaching from Eastern Montana College in 1958. That same year, Lois met the love of her life, Curtis W. Lorash on a blind date. The two were married in 1959 in Joliet. Their love of family has led to a legacy of over 50 immediate family members and still growing. As a fixture in the Joliet community for over 83 years, she will truly be missed.

A celebration of life spanning eight decades will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6th at 1 p.m. at the Joliet Community Center, 209 East Front Avenue, Joliet, MT 59041. In lieu of flowers, please bring stories to share with friends and family.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Billings Clinic for their exceptional care of Lois in her final days.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Carbon Stillwater Community and Senior Programs (CSCS), PO Box 197, Joliet, MT 59041.

