Lois Mae Batt, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 9, 2021 at RiverStone Health Hospice House from cancer. She was the youngest of three children born to James and Elizabeth Lanouette on Sept. 14, 1930. Lois attended Broadwater Elementary School and Billings Senior High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Eastern Montana College in 1971 and worked as an elementary school librarian. She married Marvin Batt on August 20, 1949, and had four children.

Lois was an avid reader who enjoyed reading fiction, non-fiction, and the Billings Gazette. She was quite proficient in solving crossword puzzles and sudoku and enjoyed the fellowship of her friends while playing cards or sharing a cocktail.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, of Billings, daughter, Catherine Barrett (Paul) of Juneau, AK, parents, James and Elizabeth Lanouette, of Billings, brother, Gordon Duane Lanouette (Lavina) of Billings, and sister, Virginia Roberts (Jim) of San Marcos, CA.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Hawkins, of Billings, son, Jim Batt (Mary) of Austin TX, daughter, Kelly Batt (Doug Craig) of Billings, four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.