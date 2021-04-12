Lois Mae Batt, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 9, 2021 at RiverStone Health Hospice House from cancer. She was the youngest of three children born to James and Elizabeth Lanouette on Sept. 14, 1930. Lois attended Broadwater Elementary School and Billings Senior High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Eastern Montana College in 1971 and worked as an elementary school librarian. She married Marvin Batt on August 20, 1949, and had four children.
Lois was an avid reader who enjoyed reading fiction, non-fiction, and the Billings Gazette. She was quite proficient in solving crossword puzzles and sudoku and enjoyed the fellowship of her friends while playing cards or sharing a cocktail.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, of Billings, daughter, Catherine Barrett (Paul) of Juneau, AK, parents, James and Elizabeth Lanouette, of Billings, brother, Gordon Duane Lanouette (Lavina) of Billings, and sister, Virginia Roberts (Jim) of San Marcos, CA.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Hawkins, of Billings, son, Jim Batt (Mary) of Austin TX, daughter, Kelly Batt (Doug Craig) of Billings, four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Following cremation, a private burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Billings. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montana Rescue Mission.
Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary has charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.