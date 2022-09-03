Lois Marie Christensen Laughlin of Billings, Montana passed away peacefully Friday September 6.

She was born 12-12-34 in Decatur County Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Clara Christensen. Lois was the youngest of two children. She lived in Decatur County through high school and attended school in Garden Grove.

On May 29th Lois was united in marriage to Montgomery (Monty) Laughlin at the Laughlin home by Reverend Ketell. They moved to Belfry Montana in 1954 where Lois was a homemaker and loving mother, later worked as a proofreader for almost 20 years at Deluxe Check Printers.

Lois excelled in many creative talents, including interior decorating, quilting, knitting, cross stitch, garment sewing and many others.

Survivors include three daughters, Vickki Laughlin-Richards, husband Jim Richards and son Dwight Duncan of Billings, KC (Karen) Laughlin of Bothell WA, and Sharon Laughlin of Andover Kansas. Other survivors include great granddaughter Sierra Reed and great great grandson Beau Reed.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband Monty, infant son Michael, and her parents.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the St Jude Children's Hospital or to the charity of your choice. For family condolences please see tribute wall at smithfuneralchapels.com.