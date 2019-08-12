HOMESTEAD — Lois Nelson, 81, of Homestead passed away Saturday morning, August 10, 2019 at the Roosevelt Memorial Medical Center in Culbertson. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. (MST) Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Medicine Lake Lutheran Church. Pastors Johnette Grefe and Gretchen Wagner will officiate. Interment will be in the Big Lake Cemetery, Homestead. A family service open to the public will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Froid Community Center in Froid, MT.
Friends may call at the Community Center in Froid, one hour prior to the family service and at the church in Medicine Lake, one hour prior to the funeral.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.