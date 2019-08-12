{{featured_button_text}}

HOMESTEAD — Lois Nelson, 81, of Homestead passed away Saturday morning, August 10, 2019 at the Roosevelt Memorial Medical Center in Culbertson. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com

Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. (MST) Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Medicine Lake Lutheran Church. Pastors Johnette Grefe and Gretchen Wagner will officiate. Interment will be in the Big Lake Cemetery, Homestead. A family service open to the public will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Froid Community Center in Froid, MT.

Friends may call at the Community Center in Froid, one hour prior to the family service and at the church in Medicine Lake, one hour prior to the funeral.

