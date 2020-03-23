Lola Joyce Dolecheck, 89, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Twin Falls. She was surrounded by her four children, Ginger Niesen of Phoenix, Georgia Geigle of Billings, Terry Dolecheck of Helena, and Tom Dolecheck of Twin Falls.

Lola was born on Aug. 31, 1930, in Frederick, South Dakota, to Mary (Storm) and Konrad Stummeier. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 68 years, Frank Dolecheck; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Lola was blessed to have so many greetings from family and friends upon learning that her illness was terminal. They all stated what a special impact she had on their lives. Lola always had her door open, beds ready and a meal for any of her family and friends. She delighted in having her family and friends stop by for a cup of coffee or a glass of wine. Prior to her passing, she had cousins from as far away as Germany write and call to tell her how much they loved her.

