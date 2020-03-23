Lola Joyce Dolecheck, 89, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Twin Falls. She was surrounded by her four children, Ginger Niesen of Phoenix, Georgia Geigle of Billings, Terry Dolecheck of Helena, and Tom Dolecheck of Twin Falls.
Lola was born on Aug. 31, 1930, in Frederick, South Dakota, to Mary (Storm) and Konrad Stummeier. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 68 years, Frank Dolecheck; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Lola was blessed to have so many greetings from family and friends upon learning that her illness was terminal. They all stated what a special impact she had on their lives. Lola always had her door open, beds ready and a meal for any of her family and friends. She delighted in having her family and friends stop by for a cup of coffee or a glass of wine. Prior to her passing, she had cousins from as far away as Germany write and call to tell her how much they loved her.
You have free articles remaining.
Lola and Frank lived on their farm between Laurel and Billings from 1964 until their move to Twin Falls in 2017. Lola canned the many vegetables grown on an almost 1/4 acre garden. She helped butcher and pack meat raised on the farm and all the wild game Frank and her boys brought home. The chokecherry syrup was a special delight for her family. At every holiday, she prepared a feast that would be the envy of any home. So many of her family and friends loved her homemade caramel rolls, cakes and cookies.
Survivors include her sister Shirley Drake of Omaha, Nebraska; and her children Ginger, Georgia, Terry and Tom. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rick Green of Dickinson, North Dakota; Dixie Parkison of Alliance, Nebraska; Ronn Green of Billings; Neil Dolecheck of Waldport, Oregon; Dustin Dolecheck of Helena; Michelle Hinson of Butte, Montana; Keith Niesen of Phoenix, Arizona; Kristy Niesen of Phoenix; Karel Niesen of Phoenix; Charlotte Dolecheck of Twin Falls; Karmella Borchers of Kalamazoo, Michigan; Kimberley Tverdy of Pocatello, Idaho; and Mark Dolecheck of Filer. She also has 10 great-grandchildren and one coming in September.
Frank and Lola were members of St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral in Billings, MT. Due to COVID-19, all funerals and burial services have been canceled in Montana. Her service will be for immediate family only at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Twin Falls, Idaho. She will be buried next to Frank at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.