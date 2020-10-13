Lola Temme, age 100, was called to her eternal home on Oct. 9, 2020. Lola was born on June 20, 1920 in Gurley, Nebraska, the daughter of Edwin & Martha Aurich. She was a lifetime member of The Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod and was baptized on June 27, 1920 and confirmed on April 29, 1934. She was raised in Potter, Nebraska, along with two sisters and two brothers, and loved to tell stories of going to school in a buggy drawn by a stubborn horse named Dan.

She married Ralph Temme in June 1943. They lived in Emblem, Wyoming, for forty-five years where Ralph served as pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Emblem and Grace Lutheran Church in Greybull. Lola served faithfully for 45 years as a supportive pastor's wife serving on and a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League and many other committees. Upon Ralph's retirement in 1988 they moved to Billings, Montana.