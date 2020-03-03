Lonna Collett

Lonna Rae Collett
Lonna Rae Collett passed away early Sunday morning, March 1, 2020.
She was born Lonna Rae Rathie on Nov. 4, 1942, in Butte, to Torbjorn Rathie and Leona Engler-Rathie. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Lavonne Rathie (1930), Margaret Rathie Davies (2013); three brothers, Raymond Rathie (1969), Lawrence Rathie (2008), Leonard Rathie (2009).
She is survived by three sisters, Louise Eskro (Charles), Marlene Boyles (Richard), Alona Stancil; three brothers, Torbjorn Rathie Jr. (Bonnie), Bernard Rathie (Lynn), Dennis Rathie; one son, Don Collett (Jamie); one daughter, Pennie McGrail (Randy); and four grandchildren, Jessica Collett, Donnie Collett, Kailey McGrail, Lexi McGrail.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Michelotti-Sawyers, followed by a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Reception to follow at the Elks Lodge at 934 Lewis Ave.
A full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.
