You might have heard a dog bark, or petted your dog a little bit longer, on Oct. 13, 2019 when Sue Timmons, 76, passed away, surrounded by the love of Dustin and Tracy, at her side.
Sue was born Jan. 7, 1943 to Clyde and Ruth Clucas, in Greybull, WY. She spent her first two summers in Wyoming’s high pastures, Hunt Mountain, living in a sheep wagon. During her early years she roamed the fields of WY, beside her father, who lovingly called her ‘Susie’. She married young and brought four wonderful children into the world, Christina, Linda, Curtis and Dustin. At the tender age of 19, she experienced the heartbreak of losing three-year old Christina to complications of pneumonia. As a single mother she moved around and worked very hard to provide for her three young children. Sue always found a way to make due and persevere. She worked several waitress jobs, then established herself at Pierce Packing. She was resourceful enough to buy a home in the Heights where she raised her three children, providing them with a safe and secure home throughout their childhood. They were fortunate to live in a warm house, in a safe neighborhood, surrounded by several caring neighbors and friends.
Sue spent the most rewarding part of her career at the Billings Animal Shelter. She loved all animals, especially dogs. She did her best to find a home for every dog that came to the shelter, whether it was connecting them back to their owner, finding them a new home, or placing them in her grown children’s homes. Every one of her grandchildren benefitted from one of the dogs who needed a good home, too! She was disheartened every time she was required to put a dog ‘down’, it was really hard on her. She spent a great deal of her free time training dogs and participating in dog shows in the US and Canada. She raised several champion Doberman and Schipperkes.
She always felt that her greatest life accomplishment was raising her children, she was very proud of them.
Sue was a strong and determined woman. She enjoyed her dogs, family, reading, a variety of crafts, and researching her family tree. At the age of 32, she began a serious health battle that began with severe migraines. After seeing a plethora of doctors and persevering through unimaginable pain, now 42, she went to the ‘free’ clinic. The amazing Dr. Espinosa successfully diagnosed her with Acromegaly. After surgery, she had the privilege to have Dr. Mack manage her health care and the initial 10-year life expectancy turned into 34 wonderful years experiencing life with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Sue’s first stage of retirement was spent with her beloved brother Bob at his fishing operation in the Kenai Peninsula. After that, she retired to the quiet little town of Joliet, MT, closer to Dustin and Tracy. She enjoyed being closer to nature, the small community, and the neighborhood camaraderie with summer BBQ. She cherished her small garden, canning, and a fire pit.
Sue was proceeded in death by her daughter Christina Timmons, and parents Clyde Clucas and Ruth Travis.
Her legacy lives on through her children and their families: Son Dustin (Tracy) Timmons and her grandchildren, Justine (Justin) Wiedrick (Great granddaughter Emily), Jacob Timmons (Beth), and Joshua Timmons (Livvy). Daughter Linda (Roger) Vogl, and her grandchildren Amanda (David) Tomlinson (Great grandaughters Evelynn and Lena), Beth (Cory) Glumbik (Great grandchildren Bellah and Abe), and Katie (Chuck) Cartwright (Great grandson) Joe. Son Curtis (Michelle) Timmons and her grandsons Austin and Carter. She also leaves behind her very dear, lifelong friend Derald Eastlick, the only other person allowed to call her ‘Susie’. Her brothers, Bob (Janet) Clucas, Jack (Mary) Clucas and Bill Clucas.
As was her wish, she has been cremated and her ashes will be spread on Hunt Mountain, in the Big Horns and in the waters of the Kenai Peninsula. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 2:30 at Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 S 27th Street, Billings, MT 59101. Reception to follow services at her granddaughter Justine’s home located at 1819 Natalie, Billings MT 59105.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite dog rescue organization, or adopt an animal yourself. Special thanks to Des and Jen, and their team at Primrose Assisted Living. Much appreciation to Compassus (Hospice) and Dr. Severa for guiding us through loving care and support for our mother. Remember, love your children, hug your dogs, and never give up.
