Loren ‘Brad' Bradford Vogel

Life was his teacher, counselor and trainer and although he experienced many hardships over the years, he loved more fiercely because of it. He was changed forever when he met Gina and they built a family and a life together in Wyoming. His children were his world and his heart was never far from them. No matter what the event, as long as he could be with them, he was never happier than when he was with his family.

Brad is survived by his wife Gina Vogel, his children Xavier, Quincee, Gaige, and AJ, his sisters Loretta Takes Horse (Mike) and Luann Vogel, brothers Doug Vogel and Bill Mayes (Char), his nephews Cheney, Anthony, Canaan and Anihkan Springfield, his nieces Carlene Johnson (Gary), Maggie Good Luck, his parents-in-law Jeff and Freda Miller, his sisters-in-law Carey Miller and Joli (Shaun) Carr, and nieces Shannon and Brenna Carr, as well as his extended family including the Takes Horse, Badbear, Birdinground, Shane, Venne, Laforge, Williamson, Old Elk, Stewart, Whiteman, Smells, Anderson, He Does It, Snell, St. Pierre and Charette families.

Brad was preceded in death by his parents Anton Vogel and Rosaline Takes Horse Vogel, a sister Lelani Kimberly Vogel, his brother-in-law Mike Miller and numerous aunties, uncles and cousins from the Takes Horse Family.