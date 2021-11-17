Lorena (Lore) Caroline Ramsey Taylor, wonderful Wife, Mother, Grandmother (GaGa) and Great Grandmother earned her Heavenly wings on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Mom instilled courage and hope with her prayers. She reinforced that a belief in a power greater than oneself is important. She knew spirituality enriches one's life. She tackled difficult family situations with strength and courage. She was the rock!
Lore was born on Nov. 28, 1931, in Helena, Montana to Earl and Ruth Ramsey. She met the love of her life, Jerry Taylor, during her high school years. They were married on Feb. 27, 1950. To this union ten children were born. Lore spent her entire life caring for and nurturing her family. She enjoyed any family activity dad would dream up. She was very active in church and school organizations and was a charter member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. She was a faithful member of the same rosary group for fifty years.
Lore is survived by her brother, David and spouse, MaryLynn, her ten children and spouses, Laure Taylor (Steve Judd), Karen Taylor (Nancy Campbell), Sue Kutzler (Daryl), Janet Magnuson (Jerry), Mary Schmidt (Harvey), Jerry Taylor (Sandi Thayer), Richard Taylor (Lori Long), Michael Taylor (Carrie), Patrick Taylor (Peggy) and Sandy Taylor. She leaves as her legacy 15 grand children, Keith McBride (Denise), Sarah Taylor, Lindsey Miller (Matt), Tony Kutzler (Cassie), Dianna Weaver, Loreena McShane (Chris Burrington), Kelsey Harris (Mike), Michelle Garton (Lance), Eric Magnuson (Yong Ae), Cody Schmidt, BJ Schmidt (Kylie), Jesse Taylor (Rochelle), Ellen Taylor, Ian Davey (Laci), and Lauren Huck. She is also survived by 24 great grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lore was preceded in death by her Husband, Jerry, her Mother and Father, Earl and Ruth Ramsey, brother, Earl Ramsey, sisters Ruth Lemon, Pat Freeman, Rosemary Ross, daughters-in-law Rhonda Taylor and Charlene Taylor and grandson Richie Kutzler.
A special thanks to the caring hands from Ronnie, Sondra, Melissa and team at St. Johns United Home Health and Hospice and Dr. Sarah Stewart whom Mom considered a loving friend.
A vigil celebration of Lore's life will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 with a funeral mass following on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church. The service will also be live streamed at www.stpiusblgs.org.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Pius X Church, St. Vincent de Paul, Angela's Piazza or the charity of choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
