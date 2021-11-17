Lorena (Lore) Caroline Ramsey Taylor, wonderful Wife, Mother, Grandmother (GaGa) and Great Grandmother earned her Heavenly wings on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Mom instilled courage and hope with her prayers. She reinforced that a belief in a power greater than oneself is important. She knew spirituality enriches one's life. She tackled difficult family situations with strength and courage. She was the rock!

Lore was born on Nov. 28, 1931, in Helena, Montana to Earl and Ruth Ramsey. She met the love of her life, Jerry Taylor, during her high school years. They were married on Feb. 27, 1950. To this union ten children were born. Lore spent her entire life caring for and nurturing her family. She enjoyed any family activity dad would dream up. She was very active in church and school organizations and was a charter member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. She was a faithful member of the same rosary group for fifty years.