Loretta left us peacefully to join family and friends on Aug. 22, 2019. She was born on Dec. 27, 1917, in Sidney, to George and Katherine Basso. She graduated from Savage High School in 1935 and, in June of that year, she went to Bismarck, North Dakota, to attend the Christi Beauty School. After getting her cosmetology license in 1936, she worked at various salons in Sidney and Billings for 40 years.
She married Virgil Ramus on Feb. 6, 1938, and lost him in 1987. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. They had three girls: Virginia Heeren, Ramona Bartlett (George) and Cheri Johnston (Dennis); five grandchildren; Gina and Maria Heeren, Bob and George Bartlett, and Jacqui Johnston; and six great-grandchildren. She was also loved by a number of nieces and nephews as well.
She loved life, her work, gardening, her friends, dancing, bowling, and her family. She bowled on league for almost 50 years and became the oldest contestant in the Big Sky State Games when she was 90. She once said, “you just got to keep exercising and moving. Don’t give up. There are some days when you just have to put one foot in front of another and go.” At age 90, she had the opportunity to travel to Italy to see family she had never met before.
She was preceded in death by her husband, father and mother, her sister and two brothers. She was a very special lady and loved by everyone who knew her.
The viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. The Funeral Mass celebrating her life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at St. Bernard’s Parish, 226 Wicks Lane.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
