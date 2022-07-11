Loretta Bischoff passed away quietly in her home on Thursday, July 8, attended by her close friend Elsie and two of her devoted caregivers, Beckie and Tiffiannie. Loretta was born in Lovell, Wyoming on May 6, 1933. She was the daughter of Hyrum and Virga Bischoff. She lived in Lovell all her life.

She attended the University of Wyoming, where she belonged to the Lambda Delta Sigma sorority and earned a degree in Arts and Science and Business. After college, she returned to Lovell, where she helped manage the family theatre business and their ranches in northern Wyoming and southern Montana. She worked as a partner with her father at Bischoff Enterprises and the Hyart Theatre. Later she became an equal partner in the Bischoff Livestock Company with her father and his brothers. She loved the Big Horn Mountains and the Beartooth Mountains.

She served as president of the Lovell Woman's Club and served on the Hunt Canal Board, Lovell Drainage Board, the Lovell-Kane Museum Board, the State of Wyoming's Youth Board, and the Hyart Rebuilding Committee. She also served as organist at the LDS 4th ward for many years. She was a brilliant businesswoman, a fine pianist and oil painter, and a generous friend, neighbor, and cousin as well as an honest and devoted member of the Lovell community.

She was preceded in death by her father, her mother, and her baby brother Richard.

She is survived by many cousins and friends, whom she loved very much. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services will be held at the LDS Stake Center on Main Street in Lovell, Wyoming on July 14, viewing beginning at 9 a.m. and service at 10 a.m., followed by burial at the Lovell Cemetery.