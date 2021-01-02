 Skip to main content
A life well-lived! Full of sweetness, fun, and grace, Loretta Cronk has left us with a space in our hearts that will be hard to fill. As one of three children to Ben and Hazel Smyk, she was born on Sept. 28, 1930, and raised in Coutts, Alberta. She married Dewey Cronk in 1950 and had a loving family of three children and their spouses: Randy and Marcia, Ni-Ni and Greg, and Tammy and Steve. Her four grandchildren and their families filled Loretta's heart. And Megan, who shared a special bond with Loretta, has become a loving member of our family. She resided in Broadview for 70 years, and she and Dewey proudly loved the connections, friendships, and support of a small community.

While it is hard to say goodbye, Loretta was fortunate to have lived such a full and long life … and while living with Parkinson's for the past 20-plus years, it did not define who she was. In her 90 years, Loretta taught us all many things and lived by example. She was always a generous host, with coffee always on. She loved her gardening and celebrated the harvest with impressive canning! She loved to sew, paint, and was an accomplished upholsterer. For those who played with her, you always knew how much she loved playing cards (and winning)! And most importantly, she taught us how to live with a kind and loving heart. Her big smile said it all.

Loretta was a wonderful and dedicated mother — to many! Always guiding us through our many passions and challenges, she was a constant ally, source of knowledge, strong guiding hand, and cheerleader when we needed it most.

She had a love of travel … especially around Montana. Whether in a tent, trailer, motorhome or hotel, she was up for adventures on the road. She was skilled at packing us all up as a family (plus many friends) and making each trip a truly comfortable adventure … with home-cooked meals and all!

As the family of Loretta, we wish to deeply thank and acknowledge the love and care we have all received over the many years from so many … the Billings healthcare teams — especially Dr. Neal Sorenson and his wonderful crew; the attention and expertise from Stillwater Hospice, “angels on earth”; the constant support and heartfelt caring from the Broadview community; and our wonderful friends from all around. Thank you for being a part of Loretta's life … and ours too.

We will come together to celebrate Loretta at a later time, when it is safe to be together again, and we can share stories, laughter … and a cup of coffee! If you wish to honor Loretta now, donations to support the Broadview Community Center would be appreciated … or the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

