A life well-lived! Full of sweetness, fun, and grace, Loretta Cronk has left us with a space in our hearts that will be hard to fill. As one of three children to Ben and Hazel Smyk, she was born on Sept. 28, 1930, and raised in Coutts, Alberta. She married Dewey Cronk in 1950 and had a loving family of three children and their spouses: Randy and Marcia, Ni-Ni and Greg, and Tammy and Steve. Her four grandchildren and their families filled Loretta's heart. And Megan, who shared a special bond with Loretta, has become a loving member of our family. She resided in Broadview for 70 years, and she and Dewey proudly loved the connections, friendships, and support of a small community.

While it is hard to say goodbye, Loretta was fortunate to have lived such a full and long life … and while living with Parkinson's for the past 20-plus years, it did not define who she was. In her 90 years, Loretta taught us all many things and lived by example. She was always a generous host, with coffee always on. She loved her gardening and celebrated the harvest with impressive canning! She loved to sew, paint, and was an accomplished upholsterer. For those who played with her, you always knew how much she loved playing cards (and winning)! And most importantly, she taught us how to live with a kind and loving heart. Her big smile said it all.