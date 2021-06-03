Loretta Jean Dow

After a long battle with illness, Loretta Jean Dow, 81, of Billings came home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 2, 2021.

Loretta was born August 19, 1939 in Loveland, CO, to Jacob and Anna Frick. She grew up with, and was very close to, her three siblings: older sister JoAnn and younger brothers Kenneth and Dennis.

On May 17, 1958, Loretta married Leslie Dow, who was enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in California. To this union, they added two beloved sons, Chris in 1959 and Ron in 1962.

Loretta had a strong faith in Jesus. She attended Yellowstone Lutheran Brethren Church and loved watching the sermons of Charles Stanley every Saturday with her neighbor Bill McDaniel.

Being able to help people was very fulfilling to Loretta – from working as a job coach for individuals with disabilities in Algoma, Wisconsin to babysitting her grandchildren Stephen and Joy to sharing homemade Christmas cookies with her friends, family and neighbors. She exemplified the love of Jesus Christ through living a life of service.

Loretta is survived by her sons, Chris (Rain) Dow and Ron Dow; grandchildren Stephen Dow and Joy (Mark) Ager; brother Kenneth Frick; sister-in-law Rita Frick; and special friend Bill McDaniel.