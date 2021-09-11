Loretta Jorgenson

Loretta was born on March 16, 1924, to Stanley and Marie Ober in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was the eldest of six and enjoyed a close, loving relationship with her five siblings and extended family throughout her life. Raised during the Depression and growing up during WWII helped make her a lady with class and beauty inside and out. She met her husband Don during the war and was married for 63 years until his passing in 2008. She loved baseball and her favorite team was the Cincinnati Reds. Their first date was to a Reds game. She dedicated her life to her family and many friends. We all enjoyed her calm demeanor and keen sense of humor. She will be missed by all her family and anyone who was fortunate to meet her.