Lori Bray (Siemsen) (age 57) was received into the arms of the Lord on Oct. 1, 2019.
Lori was born May 14, 1962 to Norwood and Kathleen Siemsen in Billings. After moving to cattle ranches near Harrison and later Manhattan she returned to Billings and graduated from Billings Senior High in 1980. Lori was such a sweet lady and would help anyone who asked.
Lori will always be cherished and remembered by her son Justin Smith of Laurel, his wife Johana, and grandchildren J.C. Smith of Arcadia, FL, Tre Smith of Arcadia, FL, Mia Ralston of Hardin LilyAna Lopez-Smith of Laurel and Jeremiah Lopez-Smith of Laurel, her loving sister Lynda (Chuck) Jorgenson of Billings, and loving brothers Lonnie (Karen) Maiden of Kalispell, Gale (Jackie) Maiden of Billings, and Don (Patty) Siemsen of Prineville, OR, five nieces and three nephews, numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and many friends. Lori is also dearly missed by her beloved four legged children Mac and Nikki. Lori was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 4-7:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 at the Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 East Third Street in Laurel. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Laurel at 400 Seventh Avenue with a reception to follow. Interment will follow at Bridger Cemetery. Our beloved Lori, we love you and miss you so much! We’ll see you in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Yellowstone Bank in the benefit account for the Justin Smith family. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
