Lori Liner Smith, age 68, passed away peacefully September 8, 2020 due to breast cancer. She was born March 15, 1952, in Powell, Wyoming, to Ray and Marie Liner.

Lori always spoke fondly of her youth spent in Powell, where she was the 6th of 7 children. She met Mike Smith while attending and receiving a wonderful education at Powell High School. She married Mike on August 8, 1970. They moved to Billings shortly after their wedding where they raised their girls.

Lori loved people. She had various jobs throughout her life that involved working with and helping people. In the late 1980s, teaching became her career and passion. She would always come home with fun stories about her time in her 2nd grade classroom. Her passion to help others led her to belong to two philanthropic organizations: ADK and P.E.O. where she enjoyed the camaraderie with the ladies.

Lori loved family. Family was everything to her. From her early childhood spent with her 6 brothers and sisters running the streets and fields of Powell to her more recent times being fondly called ‘Apple' Grandma. She cherished her time at family gatherings where she could catch up and share special moments with people. Her kind, inclusive, giving spirit will be missed by all.