Loring Robbins, electrical engineer and Billings native, passed away at home on October 14, 2022, after a brief illness. He was 88.

He is survived by his wife, Patchara, brothers Donald and James (Linda) Robbins, sister Lette Lynch, 3 daughters, 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and friends around the world.

Full obituary is available at LifeTributesCenter.com.

A celebration of his life will take place in Richland, WA on May 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. For location and details, please contact robsdatter@gmail.com.