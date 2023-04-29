Loring Robbins, electrical engineer and Billings native, passed away at home on October 14, 2022, after a brief illness. He was 88.
He is survived by his wife, Patchara, brothers Donald and James (Linda) Robbins, sister Lette Lynch, 3 daughters, 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and friends around the world.
Full obituary is available at LifeTributesCenter.com.
A celebration of his life will take place in Richland, WA on May 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. For location and details, please contact robsdatter@gmail.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.