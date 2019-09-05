{{featured_button_text}}

ROUNDUP — Lorna M. Ratkovich, 88, died June 13, 2019 in Billings. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 At Wier Funeral Home in Roundup. Condolences may be expressed to the family at wierfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorna Ratkovich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Tags

Load entries