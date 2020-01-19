Lorna Raye Boyle died Jan. 13, 2020, at the Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings. She was born to Dorothy Ruth Swenson and John Matthew Boyle Nov. 4, 1947 in Cut Bank. She graduated from Garfield High School in Billings in 1965 then worked at Core Enterprises and as an aide at Garfield High for lunches. She had an independent personality all her life and was willing to work hard at projects. Lorna dearly loved her friends and cats Annie and Sandy. Her beautiful smile beamed especially with presents and parties. She excelled at sewing and embroidery.
Her body was cremated and will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Billings. Lorna was preceded in death by her sister Rondalynn (Darwin Miller) in 2001. Her parents John ‘Matt’ died in 1989 and Dorothy ‘Ruth’ died in 1999. Lorna is survived by her brother Myron (Lynne Ray) and sisters, Daria (John L Gyurman), Ardis (Will Sutton) and Carla (Brad Verworn) plus many nephews and nieces. We thank God for our sister Lorna, her courage and joy. Our family offers thanks to Lorna’s special friends, Mary and Carrie.
