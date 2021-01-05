Lorraine Ardis Anderson Isaacson, a resident of Billings, Montana, moved to Heaven on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020! She was born on Dec. 22, 1930, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, the daughter of Julius and Edna (Omlie) Anderson. She was baptized and confirmed at Aurdal Lutheran Church in rural Underwood, Minnesota. She was raised on the family farm and attended elementary country school. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1948. She worked at the creamery in Underwood, Minnesota, and later as a secretary in Fergus Falls, MN.

On Oct. 31, 1954, she married Clayton Howard Isaacson at Aurdal Lutheran Church. They made their home in Fergus Falls, MN, Bismarck, ND, Jamestown, ND, and West Fargo, ND. They were blessed with two daughters: Judy (Brian) Lamphron of Sioux Falls, SD, Diane (Robert) Vetch of Billings, MT, and six grandchildren: Paul and Jennifer Lamphron, Justin(fiancé Katie), Olivia (fiancé Tighe), Leah (Michael) Hayes, and Derek (Stephanie)Vetch, and great grandson Shelton (Olivia). She worked as a Paraprofessional at West Fargo Middle School for 24 years, and was a member of Arthur Jones Post 7564 VFW Ladies Axillary in West Fargo, ND. She and her husband were members of Faith Lutheran Church for many years. After the death of her husband (Clayton), in 2007, she moved to Billings, MT. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Billings. She loved to shop, was an avid reader, and is remembered for her love of family.