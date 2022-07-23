Lorraine I. Tarmann

BILLINGS - Another Angel of God has been called home out of this life and into the next. Lorraine can now lay aside her many sets of rosary beads that were heated up and in continual use. Her prayers were always for others rather than for herself. She considered any new friend to be part of her expanding family and she extended a hug and warm greeting for everyone all the time … especially at first meeting and then a hug every time thereafter. "She loved you and you loved her back" was common response to the news of her passing.

At 8 p.m. on the night of July 4, her spirit soared into the "mist and veil," riding high on the nighttime display of aerial fireworks. For three hours, the awesome color bursts rose in the sky again and again. The many booms announced that she was arriving.

She was having amazing dreams lately ... one that she recalled ... walking in the streets of Calcutta, following Mother Theresa, who was moving and healing among the indigent and outcast. She was watching the healing that happened as she followed Theresa, just after witnessing the "Mother Touch." Mom said this dream seemed to last the whole night and it was totally blissful. She never talked to Theresa however; however, they both recognized each other and "talked" with only continual thought language exchange. And it went on all night long ... So amazing!

She treasured her church and family members, who included many loving friends from her neighborhood and church community. Lorraine was the last one standing of the Greatest Generation among her family members. She outlived many of her numerous friends within her sphere of life, which included her neighbors, church friends and extended family members.

There will be a Celebration of Her Life planned for Monday, Aug. 22, with a Wake Service at St Pius X Church, 717 18th St. West, at 10:30 a.m. A community gathering and lunch will follow the service with interment of her ashes at 2:30 p.m. in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Her family wishes to thank the many staff members and residents of Morningstar Senior Living Community. She truly felt at home there and quickly made many new friends and became a favorite within that community. We also want to thank the team members of Stillwater Hospice who stepped in to ease her mind and body of the challenges over the last few months. Stillwater and Morningstar worked together seamlessly to surround Lorraine with loving "end of life" care and support.

Lorraine's own words…

Lorraine Isabelle Tarmann was born February 18, 1923, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her parents were Harold and Ethel Moulton. She graduated from South High School in June 1941 and on December 6, 1941 she was united in marriage to George Albert Tarmann. During George's military service years, they lived in various parts of the country from Philadelphia to Whidbey Island, Washington. They moved to Billings from Nampa, Idaho in June 1949. They loved to attend Billings Mustangs baseball games together with neighbors and friends. She worked for the Hart Albin Company for many years and worked for her husband at Magic City Mack Trucks until their retirement in 1983.

Lorraine was a longtime volunteer at St Vincent Hospital for more than 30 years, first as a Gray Lady and then as a VIP. She was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church community for over 65 years. As an active church member, she worked with the Senior Citizens group and the Praise Ministry. Lorraine also served as a Eucharistic Minister taking communion to the homebound. In her faith walk of life she believed that Communion should be understood as a means of "Common Union" and not as a means of separation, division, or exclusion. All paths lead to God was her quiet moto.

Lorraine was preceded in death by George her husband of 72 years in April 2013. She is survived by her son Reed and his wife Sue of Spokane and her daughter Mary and her husband Glenn of Omaha and son Paul of Billings, and 6 grandchildren with 11 great grandchildren.

Memorial gifts may be made to: Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County, 505 Orchard Lane, Billings, MT 59101 or securely online at https://begreatyellowstone.org/memorials/.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.