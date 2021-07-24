Lorraine K. Heiser, age 91, of Billings, passed away July 10, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital.
A viewing will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday July 28 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, funeral will follow at 11:30 a.m. Graveside services and burial will be held Friday July 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Edgeley, ND.
Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.