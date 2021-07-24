 Skip to main content
Lorraine K. Heiser
Lorraine K. Heiser, age 91, of Billings, passed away July 10, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital.

A viewing will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday July 28 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, funeral will follow at 11:30 a.m. Graveside services and burial will be held Friday July 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Edgeley, ND.

Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family.

