{{featured_button_text}}

Lorraine Margaret Huschka, age 86, of East Helena, formerly of Glendive passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Hidden Treasure Assisted Living in East Helena. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Vigil services will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Silha Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive with Father Francis Schreiber officiating. Rite of Committal will follow in Dawson Memorial Cemetery. Per the family's request it is asked that bright colors be worn in Lorraine's honor for her services. A full obituary will follow. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Tags

Load entries