Lorraine V. Grunert, 94, of Billings, passed away at her home, on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022 of natural causes.

Lorraine was the second of three children born to William L. and Julia V. (Peterson) Johnson of Robinsdale, Minnesota. Lorraine spent her formative years in Robinsdale and graduated from high school there. After graduation, Lorraine joined a dance group and toured Minnesota with them.

On June 17, 1949, Lorraine married James F. Grunert in Minneapolis. They moved to Billings in 1956 when Jim was hired to establish the real estate loan department for Midland Bank (U.S. Bank). Lorraine loved dining out with Jim, and enjoyed their trips to Minnesota and the Oregon Coast. After Jim's passing, she enjoyed eating out with her friends and caring for her pets who were so special to her. Lorraine was a member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.

Survivors include cousins, Donnie Peterson of Minnesota and Harold Howard of Oregon, along with her beloved cat, Jimmy. She is preceded in death by her husband Jim; parents, William and Julia; and brothers, LeRoy and Lester.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Mountview Cemetery. Heights Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.