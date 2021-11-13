Nov. 19, 1958 to Nov. 8, 2021

Lorrie received her angel wings and went to be with the Lord on Nov. 8, 2021, after a fiercely fought battle with cancer.

Lorrie Ann Niles was born on Nov. 19, 1958, in Hardin, to Clifford and Eileene Korber. She joined her two older brothers, John and Willie, and all three later welcomed their younger sister Donna. She was raised in Custer on her family's farm, where she enjoyed riding horses and reading.

After graduating from high school, she attended Montana State University in Bozeman, where she received her bachelor's degree in education. She began teaching in Hot Springs before moving onto Whitewater, where she taught English, coached the girl's basketball team and met the love of her life.

Steven Dale Niles saw Lorrie in the school hallway while returning baseball bats, and, with the help of Jean Green, they went on their first date and the rest, as they say, is history. Steve and Lorrie were married in Malta on June 7, 1986. They made their home in Whitewater before moving to Chinook. Their daughter Kimberley was born March 3, 1989, in Havre. Soon after, they moved to Billings, where they welcomed their son Alex three years later on April 10, 1992.