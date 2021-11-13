Nov. 19, 1958 to Nov. 8, 2021
Lorrie received her angel wings and went to be with the Lord on Nov. 8, 2021, after a fiercely fought battle with cancer.
Lorrie Ann Niles was born on Nov. 19, 1958, in Hardin, to Clifford and Eileene Korber. She joined her two older brothers, John and Willie, and all three later welcomed their younger sister Donna. She was raised in Custer on her family's farm, where she enjoyed riding horses and reading.
After graduating from high school, she attended Montana State University in Bozeman, where she received her bachelor's degree in education. She began teaching in Hot Springs before moving onto Whitewater, where she taught English, coached the girl's basketball team and met the love of her life.
Steven Dale Niles saw Lorrie in the school hallway while returning baseball bats, and, with the help of Jean Green, they went on their first date and the rest, as they say, is history. Steve and Lorrie were married in Malta on June 7, 1986. They made their home in Whitewater before moving to Chinook. Their daughter Kimberley was born March 3, 1989, in Havre. Soon after, they moved to Billings, where they welcomed their son Alex three years later on April 10, 1992.
While Lorrie chose not to continue teaching in Billings, her love of reading and education never waned. She worked at Waldenbooks and later for Barnes & Noble for more than 20 years, where she was involved with children's story time, getting books to the schools and leading book releases. Lorrie had a wonderfully positive personality and gift for gab that made her a perfect fit for her next job working in the Billings Clinic call center. She welcomed her son-in-law, Ian, in 2017 and her daughter-in-law, Andrea, in 2018 with open arms. Lorrie was loved by all who were lucky enough to know her. She will always be remembered for her kindness, selflessness and positivity.
She is preceded in death by her father, Clifford; mother Eileene; and brother John. She is survived by her husband Steve; daughter Kimberley (Ian); son Alex (Andrea); brother Willie; sister Donna (Sam); nephews Dan (Jaimie) and Andy; and niece Amanda (Ben); great-nephews Sammy and Daniel; and great-niece Kaylee.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.
Donations can be made to Billings Clinic Cancer Center in Lorrie's name.
