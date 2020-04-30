Louis H. Adler
Louis H. Adler, 85, of Billings (our father, grandpa, papa, uncle, brother and friend to MANY), peacefully passed away in the arms of loved ones on Monday, April 27, 2020.
"Lou" was born on July 21, 1934, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Raymond and Barbara Adler. When he was 12 years old, the family moved to Billings, where he continued to live until his death.
In 1954, Lou met Sharon Swanson of Sidney while managing VanDyke's Grocery Store. They were married on July 9, 1955.
Lou leaves behind a legacy of an outstanding work ethic, honesty, high expectations, and a love of life and family. He was a high-achieving award-winning Campbell Soup sales rep for 40 years. His philosophy was “a good day is a productive day” and if he could make a sale, it was a GREAT day. His love of sales and entrepreneurship led him into many endeavors. He started three successful businesses: AAA Striping, J & L Coin Finders, and Slots of Montana. Through his interest and love of antique slot machines, he became the largest dealer in the USA. He always said that it was “a hobby gone wrong.” He also managed Knights of Columbus for many years, organized/coached/managed/played softball and basketball until his death (he even coached his grandchildren), was very involved in the St. Pius Christmas tree lot, and was an active member of St. Pius Church for 65 years, where he ushered and served on numerous committees.
It may be obvious by now that Lou loved to work, but he loved fishing and hunting even more. His fishing and hunting adventures took him from Montana to Wyoming, Canada and Alaska. The stories are endless and anyone who has spent any amount of time with Lou will have a story to tell! And where do we put in golf? He never passed up an opportunity to golf — even at the age of 85! Dad's favorite song has always been “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong, which is so fitting because he had a wonderful life!
He leaves behind his five children for whom he worked so hard to provide, Helen Hein, Jeanne (Paul) Sorenson, Bob (Kathy) Adler, Scott (Ann Adler) and Pam (Gene) Nielsen; his fiancée, Mary Thielen; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren (whom he always kept ice cream in the freezer for); and his brothers, Dick, Tom and Kenny.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Sharon; his brother, Jim Adler; and sister Pat Peer.
He will be fiercely missed by many. He has probably already joined some team or group of angels in heaven and is getting stuff done.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, at St. Pius Calvary Cemetery, and a celebration of life will be held at St. Pius Church at a later date. Anyone who would like to share a story/memory of Lou may do so at slotsofmt@qwestoffice.net or mail them to The Adler family/Mary at 2102 Miles Ave., Billings, MT 59102.
The family of Lou Adler would like to invite you to a drive-by memorial at St. Pius Catholic Church, 717 18th St. West, Billings, Tuesday, May 5, at 11:30 a.m. We ask that you respect social distancing and stay in your cars as you drive through the parking lot. There will be a drive-up drop-off for cards.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.michelottisawyers.com.
