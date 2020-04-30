Louis H. Adler

Lou leaves behind a legacy of an outstanding work ethic, honesty, high expectations, and a love of life and family. He was a high-achieving award-winning Campbell Soup sales rep for 40 years. His philosophy was “a good day is a productive day” and if he could make a sale, it was a GREAT day. His love of sales and entrepreneurship led him into many endeavors. He started three successful businesses: AAA Striping, J & L Coin Finders, and Slots of Montana. Through his interest and love of antique slot machines, he became the largest dealer in the USA. He always said that it was “a hobby gone wrong.” He also managed Knights of Columbus for many years, organized/coached/managed/played softball and basketball until his death (he even coached his grandchildren), was very involved in the St. Pius Christmas tree lot, and was an active member of St. Pius Church for 65 years, where he ushered and served on numerous committees.