Louis 'Louie' Snow
Louis “Louie” Snow, 76, of Billings, passed into eternal rest with his wife of 58 years, Nita, by his side on Oct. 17, 2021. He had suffered with acute back pain for many years and a short battle with cancer and Covid and is free of pain at last. Louis was born in Neosho, MO, on Oct. 27, 1944.

Services will be Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W. Wicks Lane, Billings. To view the livestream, read the full obit, or leave condolences, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

