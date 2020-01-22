Louise Maxine Short Watson Sims was welcomed into the arms of our Lord on Jan. 19, 2020 in Great Falls, Montana. Funeral service for Louise will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Federated Church in Forsyth. Burial will be in the Forsyth Cemetery after the funeral service. Reception with lunch will follow at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.
