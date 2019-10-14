{{featured_button_text}}

Louise Wilson Bischke, age 93, passed away peacefully at home Oct. 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. Survivors include her six children: Doug (Bonnie) Wilson, Kathleen Kastelitz, Jane (Jim) Pruitt, Brenda (Matt) Schlutt, Kim (Les) Theurer, Jody Goddard. Brian Wilson (son) passed away in 1977. Funeral Service will be Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019 at 11 am, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Shepherd, MT. Memorials can be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or Compassus Hospice. See Smith's Funeral Home on line for full obituary.

