 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Louitha Clayton

  • 0

Louitha Clayton, 87, of Park City passed away Wednesday Feb. 16th at Avantara of Billings.

Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday March 5th at the Big Timber Lutheran Church with funeral services following at 2 p.m. and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Big Timber.

For the full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.stenbergfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 49: Could the home equity line of credit make a comeback?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News