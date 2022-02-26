Louitha Clayton, 87, passed away on Feb. 16, 2022 after complications following a Dec. 2021 stroke.

Louitha was born August 2, 1934 in Big Timber, Montana. She was a daughter to Clarence and Pearl (Becken) Erickson. She grew up in Sweet Grass County and attended the Big Timber schools. She graduated from SGHS in 1952. She graduated from Eastern Montana College in Billings, Montana with a teaching degree.

After teaching in Glasgow, Montana, she married Bill Clayton. She assisted with ranch operations for Bob Jarrett, and later moved to the West Boulder River in 1963.

Following 1980, Louitha worked at Ben Franklin Store in Big Timber, MT, at the V Store in Livingston, MT, and at Lou Taubert's Store in Billings, MT. She loved to serve customers as family and friends.

Her first love was being with her family. She expressed her passion by saying “I'm proud of my GOOD kids”.

Louitha was preceded in death by her parents, her brother George Erickson, her children's father Bill Clayton, and her nephew Dale Erickson.

She is survived by her children, Clarence (Radie) Clayton, Bismarck, N. Dak.; Catherine (Gene) Stuber, Big Timber, MT; Susan (Sam) Good, Greybull, Wyo.; Don (Athena) Clayton, Billings, MT; and Mark (Rachel) Clayton, Anchorage, Alaska; sister-in-law Olga Erickson, Fort Benton, MT; nine grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Viewing will be from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Saturday March 5, 2022 at the Big Timber Lutheran Church with funeral service following at 2 p.m. and interment at Mountain View Cemetery in Big Timber.

In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations to the Big Timber Lutheran Church, PO Box 278, Big Timber, MT 59011 or the Crazy Mountain Museum, PO Box 83, Big Timber, MT 59011.

