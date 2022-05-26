Lovell Martin Wittmayer

Lovell Marlin Wittmayer passed peacefully on a clear Sunday morning December 12, 2021 from Parkinson's disease in Billings, MT.

He was born to Rufus Irving Wittmayer and Alice (Madsen) Wittmayer in Plentywood, MT on March 9, 1943.

He was raised in the farming community of Westby, MT. He attended elementary school in the country at Daneville School, then high school in Westby where he played 6-man football with his brother and cousins and was valedictorian. He received a bachelor's degree in Science and History from Eastern Montana College and a master's degree in Biology from Texas A&M.

He taught science in Outlook, MT the first four years of his 40 year career. The remainder was spent teaching at Lincoln and Will James Junior High Schools in Billings. He also coached many sports during those years. Whether he was coaching or not, he didn't miss many of 'his kids' games or meets.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing city league basketball and softball with fellow teachers. He loved the outdoors and walked, jogged or biked each day. He was an avid sports fan. Baseball games were a favorite enjoyed in person in Seattle, Chicago and Houston. Many weekends were spent attending games, garage and estate sales.

He spent summers tending to his large yard and garden. His annual harvest of tomatoes and corn were always enjoyed. He often made rhubarb or apple pie from his produce.

Survivors are his wife Cheryl (Woodbury) Wittmayer of Billings, MT and daughter Amber Wittmayer of Kent, WA. Also surviving are sisters Julie Pierce, Ruth Brown, aunt Margaret Krowen, brothers-in-law Lon (MJ) Woodbury and Brian Woodbury, nieces and nephews Krisena Curry (Brian), Heidi Whitney (Ken), Levi Wittmayer (Heidi), Paul Brown (Kris), Nikki Stair (Ron), Daylean Mooney (Jamey), Charlene Hendricks, Michael and Karen Woodbury and many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Irving, brothers-in-law Dave Pierce and Terry Brown, sister-in-law Michelle (Melgaard) Wittmayer, and nephew Robert Woodbury.

A graveside service will be held at Daneville Cemetery in Divide County, ND southeast of Westby on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10:00am MST//11:00am CST. A reception will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Westby.

We would like to thank his caregivers at St. Vincent Hospital and Riverstone Hospice Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease Research in Lovell's name. michaeljfox.org//donate