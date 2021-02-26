Lowell Leroy Butler

When the cattle market hit a rough patch, the family moved to Billings and he graduated from Senior High in 1957. With encouragement of family and friends, Lowell attended Eastern Montana College for two years while working full time at a local truck repair shop. He joined the Army to save money, and his last station was at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. After the three-year stint, Lowell moved to Bozeman and earned a chemical engineering degree from Montana State University.

Lowell and Kathy moved to Billings in 1969, where they raised their family. Lowell thoroughly enjoyed working at Exxon for 33 years. He had many engineering roles, though he especially liked programming computers and staying abreast of new technology. He made many good friends at the refinery. Lowell led an active life. He became a Life Master in competitive bridge in 1977. Lowell was an active member and became the Worshipful Master of the Rimrock Masonic Lodge. Lowell and Kathy loved to camp with family and friends in their 19' Prowler trailer. Lowell enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and skiing, and passed on those passions to his children. In the mid '80s, Lowell joined the Shrine Black Horse Patrol and, for 30 years, was active member. He became Captain and immensely enjoyed riding his horse in parades all across the area. The BHP was a wonderful social organization and they traveled and won many Shrine competitions in the Northwest. Lowell enjoyed a few good years of golf and travel after retirement and cruised to Alaska and floated the Nile and saw the pyramids. However, as his MS progressed, his original retirement plans changed and he spent the last seven years in assisted living, though he never complained about his situation.