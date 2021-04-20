Loyce B. Peterson

Loyce and Craig were married on Sept. 8, 1979, and began their lives together in Billings. They celebrated 41 wonderful years together. Craig and Loyce welcomed two children into the world, Hannah and Roy. Loyce stayed home with her daughter for two years before beginning her career in Social Work. She began working at Deaconess Billings Clinic as a social worker and became passionate about the treatment of the elderly. Three and a half years later, her son was born. She continued her career in social work, and was employed by the Visiting Nurse Service prior to starting her own home care business, Wild Rose Care Management. The last several years of her career were spent working for Billings Clinic, where she was able to continue advocating for elderly people. She also cultivated many friendships with her coworkers and was well respected.

After retiring, Loyce and Craig begin spending more time in Big Sky and eventually relocated there. Becoming part of the local community was important to Loyce, and she began building relationships with neighbors and others on the slopes. Loyce and Craig spent time at local concerts, events, and volunteered as Mountain Hosts at Big Sky Resort. This combined her love of skiing with her desire to contribute to the community. Attending live sporting events was also something she enjoyed. Loyce was fond of traveling, including taking cruises and looked forward to future adventures.