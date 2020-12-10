 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lt. Dave Gluyas
0 entries

Lt. Dave Gluyas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lt. Dave Gluyas

Formerly from Baker and Miles City, MT, retired Wyoming State Trooper David Brian Gluyas, 63, died Nov. 29, 2020 in Naples, FL.

Services are pending. Guestbook and obituary can be found online at www.stevensonandsons.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News